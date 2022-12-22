TABIB: Modular hospitals for COVID-19 to operate as medical facilities

22 December 2022 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

The modular hospitals built for COVID-19 treatment will operate as medical facilities, the Association for the Management of Territorial Medical Units (TABIB) Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov said.

He made the remarks during a conference on “TABIB: Modern Stage of Quality in Medicine: Real Prospects and a Look at the Future”, Azernews reports.

Underscoring that a project has been prepared by TABIB in this regard, he added that it is related to non-functioning modular hospitals.

“These facilities are planned to be used like other medical facilities, which will be beneficial for our healthcare system. Citizens will now apply to the nearest medical facility,” he said.

Vugar Gurbanov underlined that the purpose of modular hospitals will change as they will become ordinary medical facilities.

He added that currently, only one facility for coronavirus treatment is functioning.

Monthly salary of doctors

Speaking about the monthly salary of doctors working at TABIB’s hospitals, he noted that it exceeds AZN1,000 ($588).

“By virtue of the added bonuses, the salary of family doctors reached AZN500 ($294),” he said.

He added that surcharges are applied to the salaries of qualified doctors working at subordinate medical institutions, with the exception of dentists.

Number of services

“A total of 40.2 million services were provided to the population in the subordinate medical institutions of TABIB for the first eleven months of 2022,” TABIB head of medical statistics and analytics Kamran Gasimov said.

He noted that out of the total services provided, 33.8 million accounted for outpatient medical care, while 6.3 million for inpatient medical care.

Further, he stated that a total of 292,230 surgeries were performed and the number of laboratory services amounted to 8.5 million in January-November 2022.

“The number of doctor’s visits was 7.2 million. A total of 12,440 medical workers were hired by TABIB medical institutions this year,” he said.

