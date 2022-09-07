Azerbaijan confirms 502 more COVID-19 cases, 611 recoveries

7 September 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 502 new COVID-19 cases, 611 patients have recovered, and seven patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 816,589 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 803,562 of them have recovered, and 9,838 people have died. Currently, 3,189 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,343 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,180,867 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,353 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 7.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 377 citizens, the second dose to 178 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 671 citizens. As many as 127 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,868,240 vaccine doses were administered, 5,375,656 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,864,213 people – the second dose, 3,368,451 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,920 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19

