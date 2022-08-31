Azerbaijan confirms 621 more COVID-19 cases, 648 recoveries

31 August 2022 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 621 new COVID-19 cases, and 648 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 813,437 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 800,127 of them have recovered, and 9,805 people have died. Currently, 3,505 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,032 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,155,246 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,608 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 31, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 329 citizens, the second dose to 279 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 866 citizens. As many as 134 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,860,396 vaccine doses were administered, 5,373,902 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,863,085 people – the second dose, 3,364,209 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,200 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

