Azerbaijan confirms 12 more COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

27 June 2022 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 12 new COVID-19 cases, 6 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,176 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,298 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 161 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,541 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,956,005 tests have been conducted so far.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz