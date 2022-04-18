Azerbaijan registered 3 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 18.

Some 17 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,365 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,533 patients have recovered, and 9,706 people have died. Currently, 126 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 1,954 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,771,851 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,595,242 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens.

