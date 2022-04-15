Azerbaijan registered 15 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 15.

Some 27 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,335 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,467 patients have recovered, and 9,705 people have died. Currently, 163 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 3,613 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,762,824 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,582,353 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 7,549 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

