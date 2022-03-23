By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 38 new COVID-19 cases, 101 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,583 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 781,303 of them have recovered, and 9,670 people have died. Currently, 610 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,695 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,673,982 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 6,999 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 23.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 333 citizens, the second one to 781 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 5,542 citizens. Some 343 citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,375,580 vaccine doses were administered, 5,319,726 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,815,285 people - the second dose, 3,015,906 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 224,663 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

