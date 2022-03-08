By Trend

The third phase of clinical trials of the Turkish vaccine against coronavirus (TURKOVAC) is beginning in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In connection with this, a delegation of the Health Institutes of Turkey (TUSEB) under the Turkish Health Ministry is arriving in Baku.

On March 9, an appropriate protocol will be signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey, after which clinical trials of the vaccine will begin.

The TURKOVAC vaccine was developed by Erciyes University (ERU) and TUSEB.

