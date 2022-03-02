By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 865 new COVID-19 cases, 2,044 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 787,367 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 769,746 of them have recovered, and 9,454 people have died. Currently, 8,167 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,487 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,572,316 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 33,853 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 2.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1,948 citizens, the second one to 1,800 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 28,376 citizens.

Some 1,729 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,051,721 vaccine doses were administered, 5,302,581 of citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,788,753 people - the second dose, 2,752,545 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 207,842 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

