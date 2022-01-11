By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 673 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 11.

Some 392 patients have recovered and 14 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 622,236 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 606,311 patients have recovered, 8,471 people have died. Currently, 7,454 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,333 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,957,603 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,531,165 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 32,735 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

