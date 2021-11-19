By Trend

Two children's rehabilitation centers will open in Azerbaijan during the next few months, Anar Bayramov, chairman of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, said at a press conference on work in the field of disability assessment and rehabilitation, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

Bayramov added that one rehabilitation center will be opened in Gabala city while the second in Shamkir city.

“Presently, there are 13 rehabilitation centers in Azerbaijan,” the chairman of the agency said. “Two more rehabilitation centers are planned to be opened during the next few months.”

“The disabled citizens can appeal to the medical and social expert commissions, use an e-queue and the services of these centers,” Bayramov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz