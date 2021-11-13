By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,001 new COVID-19 cases, 2,145 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 558,431 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 520,250 of them have recovered, and 7,416 people have died. Currently, 30,765 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,099 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,347,509 tests have been conducted so far.

