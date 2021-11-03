By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,256 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 3.

Some 2,208 patients have recovered and 21 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 537,004 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 499,571 patients have recovered, 7,153 people have died. Currently, 30,280 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,102 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,227,688 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,753,825 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 45,561 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

