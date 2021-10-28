By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,420 new COVID-19 cases, 1,358 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Some 49,294 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 28.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 35,859 citizens, and the second one to 13,435 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,518,812 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,154,936 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,363,976 people - the second dose.

