By Trend

Azerbaijan continues research on COVID-19 vaccine production, Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Gasimov told reporters at the Center for Innovation and Supply of the Ministry of Health, Trend reports.

According to Gasimov, Azerbaijan is currently importing COVID-19 vaccines.

"We purchase vaccines from leading manufacturers in the world. However, the time will come when we will produce our own COVID-19 vaccine," Gasimov said.

