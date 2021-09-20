By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 740 new COVID-19 cases, 2,442 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 473,459 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 436,537 of them have recovered, and 6,327 people have died. Currently, 30,595 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,103 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,751,264 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,025 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 20.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 410 citizens, and the second one to 615 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,977,574 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,619,842 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,357,732 people - the second dose.

