By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,372 new COVID-19 cases, 4,211 patients have recovered, and 34 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 457,416 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 405,511 of them have recovered, and 6,065 people have died, the number of active patients is 45,840.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 16,215 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,639,460 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 64,520 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 11.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 23,286 citizens, and the second one to 41,234 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,557,554 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,488,930 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,068,624 people - the second dose.

