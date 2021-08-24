By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,583 new COVID-19 cases, 1,644 patients have recovered, and 30 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug. 24 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 398,034 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 348,454 of them have recovered, and 5,370 people have died. Currently, 44,210 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,508 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,344,428 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 78,949 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 24.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 59,111 citizens, and the second one to 19,838 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,249,673 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,772,533 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,477,140 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

---

