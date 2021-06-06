By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 68 new COVID-19 cases, 274 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on June 6 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 334,715 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 326,893 of them have recovered, and 4,941 people have died. Currently, 2,881 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,794 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,567,745 tests have been conducted so far.

So far, some 33,084 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan today.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 29,275 citizens, and the second one to 3,809 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,546,169 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,611,165 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 935,004 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

