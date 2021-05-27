By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 220 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 27.

Some 533 patients have recovered and 6 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 333,317 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 322,806 patients have recovered, 4,891 people have died. Currently, 5,620 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,369 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,486,381 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,106,889 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,226,201 citizens, and the second one to 880,688 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 50,903 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

