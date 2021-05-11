By Trend

Some 18,339 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,783 citizens, and the second one to 14,556 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,705,906 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,009,487 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 696,419 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

---

