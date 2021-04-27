By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,307 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 27.

Some 2,383 patients have recovered and 27 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 315,119 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 282,786 patients have recovered, 4,429 people have died. Currently, 27,904 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,649 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,206,917 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,440,243 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 946,834 citizens, and the second one to 493,409 citizens.In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 16,583 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

