By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,021 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 4.

Some 776 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 270,735 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 241,646 patients have recovered, 3,677 people have died. Currently, 25,412 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,210 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,928,955 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

