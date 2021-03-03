By Trend

About 300 employees of Azerbaijan’s Emergency Ministry have already been vaccinated against coronavirus, Deputy Chief, Major of the Medical Service at the Ministry Vafa Dadashova said, Trend reports on March 3.

According to Dadashova, this process began a few days ago.

"The vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis. No negative consequences have been recorded among the vaccinated employees," she added.

The process of vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched since January 18, 2021.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz