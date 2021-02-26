By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 219 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 26.

Some 180 patients have recovered and 4 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 233,989 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 228,479 patients have recovered, 3,213 people have died. Currently, 2,297 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,908 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,583,362 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

