By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 154 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 17.

Some 165 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 232,491 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 227,116 patients have recovered, 3,187 people have died. Currently, 2,188 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,758 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,521,394 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz