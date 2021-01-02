By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 421 new COVID-19 cases, 3,645 patients have recovered and 33 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 219,462 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 191,925 of them have recovered, and 2,703 people have died. Currently, 24,834 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,287 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,204,226 tests have been conducted so far.

