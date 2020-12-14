By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) under the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and Turkish Emergency Medical Services Association will set up a coordination group to implement mutual cooperation, TABIB has reported in its official Facebook page.

The decision to set up the group was made during a videoconference between the two organizations.

During the meeting, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of TABIB Shahriyar Fatullayev briefed the participants on the establishment, main tasks and goals, current activities and plans of the management union.

He noted the current situation in Azerbaijan in the spheres of emergency and urgent medical care, as well as necessary reforms. Methods and strategies of organizing fundamental emergency medical care in Turkey and other countries were discussed, and views on other issues of mutual interest were exchanged.

Chairman of Association Suleyman Turedi underlined association’s readiness to support TABIB on the basis of mutual agreements to organize, strengthen and develop human resources in Azerbaijan’s emergency services in order to contribute to reforms in Azerbaijan’s healthcare system. In addition, he also expressed his suggestions as to the prospects for cooperation in this area in the future.

