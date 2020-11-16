By Trend

If everyone follows coronavirus-related preventive measures, there will be no need to introduce a full lockdown, Hande Harmanci, Head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

Harmanci said this answering Trend’s question of whether there is a need to introduce not partial, but complete restrictions in the country.

She noted that the government is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation, and a new approach is being taken, such as partial restrictions on entry-exit to some cities and districts of Azerbaijan, where the number of cases of infection is growing rapidly.

“Preventing the spread of the coronavirus depends on how well people follow the guidelines. Observing hygiene rules, social distance, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the infection,” said Harmanci.

