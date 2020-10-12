By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 47 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 12.

Some 122 patients have been infected and 0 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 42,104 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 39,404 patients have recovered, 609 people have died. Currently, 2,091 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 3,551 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,180,271 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz