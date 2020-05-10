By Trend

The issue of opening big shopping malls is on the agenda, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

“The corresponding discussions are underway,” the chairman added. “The big shopping malls are not expected to open till late May.”

"But, of course, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers will analyze the statistics and make a decision in this regard,” Bayramli said. “The shopping malls may open in the coming days. However, restrictions may be introduced for children's entertainment centers and catering facilities that may increase the number of infected people."

---

