By Trend

Azerbaijan is fighting against a pandemic by using the best international practice, Head of the representative office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci made the remark in Baku at the press-conference, Trend reports on April 24.

“A small number of infected people, as well as large-scale enlightenment work testify to this,” the head of the WHO representative office in Azerbaijan added.

"So far, more than 2.5 million people have become infected with coronavirus in the world,” Harmanci said. “Some 1,548 cases of infection have been detected in Azerbaijan. Presently, the number of infected people is declining in Western Europe. However, this number may increase again. Therefore, no mistakes must be made. WHO has regularly supported the Azerbaijani government. We are extremely pleased with the cooperation in this sphere."

