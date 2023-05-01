Heydar Aliyev’s Legacy: Strengthening Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations for future generations

1 May 2023 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Jamila Achakzai, The News International Pakistan

Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of Azerbaijan, was a great personality, an innate talent, and a wise statesman who left a bright and indelible mark on the history of the modern world. He played a pivotal role in the history of national freedom and independence of Azerbaijan.

Heydar Aliyev's foresight, wisdom, determination, iron will, and rich statehood experience enabled Azerbaijan to rise to the level it deserves in the world. Heydar Aliyev first led the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic from 1969-1982, where he achieved great successes in the economy, industry, agriculture, education, and culture. During his tenure, numerous industrial enterprises, cultural and educational centres, and medical institutions were built. The solid foundation of state independence was laid, and the national spirit and ideology of Azerbaijanism started to rise.

He also played a significant role in nationalising the cadres, sending hundreds of young people to the most advanced universities of the USSR to acquire various important qualifications, and promoting Azerbaijanis to important state positions.

In 1987, Heydar Aliyev resigned from his posts in protest at the policy pursued by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. He returned to Baku in 1990 and was elected as a member of the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. Heydar Aliyev was elected as chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan in 1991 and as president of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 1993 and 1998.

Heydar Aliyev's leadership brought stability and high-speed socio-economic development to Azerbaijan. His wise policy ensured the implementation of important projects such as the agreement of the century and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. As a result of his exceptional services, the independence of Azerbaijan became eternal and irreversible. Heydar Aliyev attached great importance to Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations. He paid an official visit to Pakistan on 9-11 April 1996, during which several documents were signed between the two countries. This visit played an irreplaceable role in the development of relations between the two countries. Heydar Aliyev said, "Pakistan and Azerbaijan have very good and friendly relations. These relations are based on our ancient historical traditions. It is no coincidence that Pakistan is one of the first states to recognise the independence of our country after Azerbaijan declared its independence." The current President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, also attaches great importance to Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, which were constructed by Heydar Aliyev.

Heydar Aliyev's legacy is an inexhaustible lesson and his contributions to Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations will always be remembered.

---

