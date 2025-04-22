Azerbaijan Culture Days kick off in Kyrgyzstan [PHOTOS]

22 April 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Days has kicked off in at the Toktokul Satylganov National Philharmonic with a spectacular gala concert, Azernews reports.

The Culture Ministers of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, Adil Karimli and Mirbek Mambataliev, alongside TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, as well as other dignitaries, prominent cultural figures, and avid art enthusiasts.

Prior to the concert, Ministers Karimli and Mambataliev delivered speeches highlighting the role of culture in strengthening the bonds between their peoples. They emphasized the significance of ongoing cultural initiatives such as this event.

The stage then came alive with performances by esteemed artists. "Garabagh" orchestra kicked off the evening with their captivating "Friendship Composition."

Following this, the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble enchanted the audience with a series of vibrant dances, including "Fantasy," "Nelbeki," "Gaitaghi," and "Uzundara," all inspired by the operetta "The Cloth Peddler," composed by the legendary Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The concert showcased a mix of both established and emerging talents, who presented a range of works from Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz composers, further celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of both nations.

The enchanting evening culminated with a powerful rendition of the iconic song "Azerbaijan," originally by Muslim Magomayev and penned by Nabi Khazri, performed in unison by Nargiz Karimova, Fatima Jafarzadeh, and Khayyam Mustafazadeh, leaving the audience with a resonant sense of unity and pride.

Note that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan share deep-rooted connections, influenced by similarities in religion, traditions, and language. These cultural affinities foster a spirit of cooperation and understanding between the two nations.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were formally established on January 19, 1993, marking the beginning of a collaborative relationship between the two nations.

The two countries actively cooperate in the field of culture within the framework of Turkic cooperation organizations like TURKSOY, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and the International Turkic Academy, as well as through direct bilateral engagements.

Additionally, to celebrate and promote Azerbaijani culture, regular events known as the Days of Azerbaijani Culture are held in Kyrgyzstan.

The Plan of Practical Activities for 2025-2026, aimed at fortifying the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the culture sector was inked by on the sidelines of Azerbaijan Culture Days.

The comprehensive plan includes provisions for expanding collaboration within international and regional organizations, and advancing connections in theater, cinematography, and beyond.