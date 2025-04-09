Baku Museum Center holds concert in honor of composer Jalal Abbasov [PHOTOS]
A portrait concert dedicated to the work of composer, Professor Jalal Abbasov has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.
The event was jointly organized by Baku Contemporary Music Society and Baku Museum Center as part of the joint project "Music Evenings at the Museum.
The evening featured the quartet "Əkinçi", soloists Honored Artist Farida Mammadova (soprano), Yulia Kerimova (piano), Atabala Manafzade (piano), Mirkhalid Mammadzade (flute), Kamil Huseynzade (vibraphone) and Asim Khalilov (cello).
The concert program included the music pieces like "Onsuz...", Meditations, String Quartet No. 2, and vocal cycles.
Jalal Abbasov shared interesting moments from his life and work, answered questions. The moderator of the evening was composer Firudin Allahverdi.
Teacher, publicist, musicologist Raya Abbasova also shared her thoughts on the work of Jalal Abbasov.
Honored Art Worker Jalal Abbasov graduated from the Composition Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (now the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli) in 1980, studying under the great composer Gara Garayev.
His music pieces include four symphonies, five cantatas, two string quartets, Postlude (for organ, in memory of Gara Garayev), the children's opera Joyful Spring, and many more.
In addition to his work as a composer, he is also known as a professor and author of scientific articles and lectures.
