Leyla Aliyeva visits Sakina Khanim Mosque in Guba [PHOTOS]

18 March 2025 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

On March 18, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Sakina Khanim Mosque during her trip to Guba.

According to Azernews, Mosque’s imam Hajihamdulla Daniyarli, provided Leyla Aliyeva with information about this place of worship. He explained that the Sakina Khanim Mosque, located in Guba, was commissioned in 1854 by Sakina Khanim, the wife of Abbasqulu Agha Bakikhanov, to immortalize her husband’s memory.

Standing 27 meters tall, this historic mosque features a quadrangular design. In the 1930s, Soviet authorities closed the mosque, demolishing the surrounding madrasa and auxiliary buildings. For a time, it was repurposed as a warehouse and later housed a sewing workshop. Following Azerbaijan’s restoration of independence, the building was returned to its original function as a mosque. It underwent extensive renovations, including the construction of a ritual washing area and additional support structures.

Today, the “Sakina Khanum” Mosque is registered as a historical monument of national significance by the state.