Carpet Museum opens exhibition by renowned artist [PHOTOS]

A solo exhibition "Soul" by artist Aydan Nabizade has opened at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

The exhibition runs from March 18 to 19 and displays nearly 30 art works full of emotions, feelings, and colors.

It showcases Aydan Nabizade's long-term artistic explorations and provides a look into her inner world.

The bright, courageous, inspiring and at the same time fragile female characters with self-reflection and self-awareness ability occupy a special place in her artistic mindset.

By combining her personal outlook with an original technique, Aydan Nabizade has developed a distinctive style, where every brushstroke is deliberate and purposeful.

She presents her art works- each distinct yet evoking sincere emotions and possessing special aesthetic value as a means of communication between the artist and the audience.

As the first artist in Azerbaijani fine art to use unusually shaped canvases, Aydan Nabizade remains true to her innovative spirit, guiding people on a journey to discover the values reflected in her works.

The exhibition "Soul" is a wonderful opportunity to witness one of the season's most exciting cultural events as well as to experience the artist's creative vision, artistic approach and profound, sincere love for art.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.