Gulnara Khalilova's collection demonstrated at Samruq Fashion Week [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

7 March 2025 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova has successfully demonstrated her collection "Magic Threads" at - Samruq Fashion Week in Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The collection, which includes hand-knitted dresses, where all the accessories on the dresses, jewelry, including necklaces, earrings, bracelets and even buttons are made of threads, was created 25 years ago and has repeatedly represented Azerbaijan on international catwalks.

"This year marks 25 years since the beginning of my creative activity. Therefore, I decided to present one of my favorite collections. The main message of the Samruq Fashion Week project is the evolution of fashion in the Turkic world. Today, the colorful Turkic style is actively developing in the world, designers boldly combine traditional clothing in everyday life, so the project was presented in the format of ethnofashion in a modern style," said Gulnara Khalilova.

The visit was organized at the invitation of the founder and director of various ethnic fashion weeks in Europe and Asia, Turkish designer Aydin Achik. The organizers of Samruq Fashion Week are Umbet Aizada and Askarova Zhansaya.

Note that Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Azerbaijan National Costume Center.

She is a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethnodesigners, a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, and the founder of the Cizgi brand.

Her collections have been successfully showcased at fashion weeks and other international events in the USA, the UK, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and other countries.