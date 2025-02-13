Azerbaijan Russian Drama Theater to premier Shakespeare's play

13 February 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater will premiere "Hamlet" on March 7th and 9th, based on William Shakespeare's play "Hamlet, Prince of Denmark," Azernews reports.

"Hamlet" is one of Shakespeare's most famous tragedies, striking in its depth of imagery, complexity of characters, and intense drama. It is a timeless work where palace intrigues intertwine with philosophical reflections on the meaning of life and death. Prince Hamlet, upon learning of the treacherous murder of his father, finds himself in a whirlwind of betrayal and deceit. His path is not only one of revenge, but also a deep reflection on the nature of human existence. This production, true to the spirit of the Shakespearean era, brings to life the eternal themes of love, power, and honor. Audiences can enjoy an authentic atmosphere and a deep immersion into the world of classical tragedy.

The director is People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alexander Sharovsky, the set designer is Honored Cultural WorkerAlexander Fedorov, the costume designer is Honored Cultural Worker Olga Abbasova, the lighting designer is Nikolai Rudychev, the composer is Anar Yusufov, the musical arrangement is made by HonoredCultural Worker Vladimir Neverov, the makeup artist is Ekaterina Mashkova, the stage combat is by Honored Artist Natalia Balieva, the stage speech coach is People's Artist Alexandra Nikushina, the assistant director is Lanita Afonina, the assistant directors and choreographers are Honored Artists Maria Dubovitskaya and Hajar Aghayeva, and the editor is Milena Nazarova.

The cast includes Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Murad Mamedov, Teymur Rahimov, Salman Bayramov, Hajar Aghayeva, Maria Dubovitskaya, and theatre actors Rufat Nazarov, Rufat Aliyev, Yaroslav Trifonov, Zaur Teregulov, Ramil Aliyev, Farid Bakhramov, Tamerlan Abdullayev, Murad Ismayilov, Rashad Aliyarov, Zaur Iskandarov, Yagub Zeynalov, Ilkin Mekhtiyev, Rustam Karimov, Olga Arsentiyeva, Tamilla Abutalibova, Nadir Abdurahimbayov, Marina Litvinenko, Sama Valiyeva, Dilara Nazarova, Fatima Aliyeva, Olesya Gasimova, Lyaman Azimova, Zumrud Aliyeva, and Farid Huseynov.