Winter Tale Int'l Music Festival wraps up with gala concert [PHOTOS]

11 February 2025 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first ever Winter Tale International Music Festival has come to an end in Gabala, Azernews reports.

The festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Baku Music Academy and "Gilan" company.

As a continuation of the Gabala International Music Festival, traditionally organized since 2009, the Winter Tale Festival, which once again unites art lovers with its grandeur, managed to attract the attention of the music world to Gabala. In addition to Azerbaijan, world-famous musicians - performers and conductors, musical groups from the UK, Germany, Italy, Poland and Russia performed at the music festival, which began on February 7 and lasted four days.

On the evening of February 10, the final concert of the Winter Tale International Music Festival was held at the Gabala Congress Center named after Heydar Aliyev.

Representatives of the festival organizers, famous musicians, music lovers and guests of the city took part in the ceremony.

At the final concert of the festival, the audience was presented with a large program with the participation of People's Artist Anvar Sadigov (accordion), Honored Artist Emil Afrasiab (piano) and Gaytagi instrumental ensemble.

The concert featured works by Azerbaijani and Western European composers. The medley of music from Azerbaijani films presented by the ensemble, "Dream", "Native Songs" from the film "Telephone Operator", "Anacan, Dostum Evlənir" by Ruhangiz Gasimova, a song from the film "Invincible Battalion", the folk song "Lachin", the folk dance "Uzundara" and other songs and dances were loved by the audience.

During the festival, music lovers and guests in Gabala had the opportunity to watch concerts of the symphony orchestra of the Azerbaijan Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Baku Chamber Orchestra, students of the Baku Academy of Choreography, Aydar Gaynullin & Euphoria Ensemble, representing Germany and Russia, "Glassduo" ensemble from Poland, Gaytagi instrumental ensemble and many others.