Shooting of feature film "44" continues [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry the shooting of the feature film titled "44," dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War, is continuing, Azernews reports.
The film depicts the historical path to victory during the 44-day Patriotic War with the lead roles played by Azerbaijan's talented actor Ibrahim Chingiz and well-known Turkish actress Özge Gürel.
The film cast also includes professional actors such as Azer Atakishiyev, Elnur Najafli, Ali Tarlan, Ilqar Musayev, Ismayil Karimov, Mehriban Zaki, Nadir Rustamli, and Turkay Jafarli.
Filming is taking place not only in Baku but also in various regions including Aghdam, Jabrail, Fuzuli, Ganja, Hadrut, Khankandi, Khojavend, Shusha, and others.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!