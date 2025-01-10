Culture Ministry conducts information session on certification of music and art school teachers [PHOTOS]
The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has announced that an assessment of teachers' professional competencies and skills will be conducted in educational institutions under its supervision over the period of 2025-2026, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.
This assessment aims to determine the compatibility of teachers with their positions according to their specialties and arts, as well as to form an optimal teaching staff.
Information sessions have been held in the G. Aliyeva Specialized Art School No. 3, A. Bakikhanov Specialized Music School No. 6, and No. 37, R. Behbudov Specialized Music School No. 2 and T. Guliyev Specialized Music School No. 12, all under the authority of the Baku City Culture Department.
The Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Jesaret Valehov, director of the Scientific-Methodological and Professional Development Center for Culture Vugar Humbatov, Deputy Chief of the Baku City Culture Department Nazim Aliyev, and other staff members participated in these sessions.
The main purpose of these sessions was to address the concerns of teachers regarding the assessment process, to conduct informative discussions, and to answer the questions of interest to them.
During the meetings, various opinions were expressed through mutual dialogues, and extensive discussions took place.
