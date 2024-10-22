Culture Ministry, National Conservatory work to enhance musical education [PHOTOS]

22 October 2024 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has visited Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

At the meeting with the staff, the minister spoke about Azerbaijan's rich music and stressed the importance of high-level education in the musical field.

Adil Karimli outlined that there is a need to exchange ideas in the field of music education.

"In this sense, raising the level of teaching in music schools should be taken into account. It is important to develop the content of national music. This development should start from music schools first. Currently, reforms and renovations are being continued in music and art schools. Problems in the provision of instruments to music schools operating in the regions are also in the focus of attention," he said.

During the conversation, the importance of preparing new educational programs for folk musical instruments was also emphasized.

Adil Karimli said that the Culture Ministry prioritizes the development of personnel potential in the fields of culture and creative industries.

Within the framework of the scholarship program announced for this purpose, documents are being accepted for study and training courses abroad at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Rector of the National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi touched upon certain issues related to music education. He highly appreciated the recent reforms and innovations in the field of music education.

Then the proposals of the teaching staff on culture and music education were heard.

