Free elective course for Azerbaijani language launched in Ukraine

A free online elective course for learning the Azerbaijani language has been launched in Ukraine, Azernews reports.

The lessons are conducted via the Zoom platform by Intigam Shikhizade, the head of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center, which operates under Kyiv National Linguistic University.

Within the framework of the elective, students from across Ukraine not only learn the language but also gain insight into Azerbaijan’s rich culture, history, geography, customs, and traditions.

The project has already received positive feedback from both participants and instructors, who emphasize the importance of such initiatives in fostering bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

"Currently, the elective has more than 50 participants, the majority of whom are Ukrainians. Among the students are also a few Azerbaijanis and professors from various universities," noted Marina Goncharuk, co-founder of the Ukraine-Turkish Center and the initiative's organizer.

It should be noted that the elective is held under the auspices of the Ukraine-Turkish Center and with the support of lawyer Shamsi Maharramov.

