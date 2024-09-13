Nizami Days kick off in Ganja city [PHOTOS]

Nizami Days (Nizami günləri) dedicated to the work of the classic of Azerbaijani poetry, one of the greatest poets of the medieval East, the greatest romantic poet in epic literature Nizami Ganjavi (1141 - 1209) have kicked off in Ganja city, Azernews reports.

The project is being implemented with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Ganja Executive Power.

In his speech, Doctor of Philology, Academician, and full member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Rafael Huseynov, who opened the conference on the first day of the project, highly appreciated the holding of the Nizami Days.

The following speakers made reports: Academician Rafael Huseynov "The Place of Nizami Ganjavi's Literary School in the Literary and Cultural Thinking of the East and West", Doctor of Philology Ilaha Hajiyeva "Followers of the Native Language of "Khamsa": Whole and Fragmented Answers", Honored Artist Elchin Hami Akhundov "Nizami's Personality and Heritage in Solving Animation Problems and Plots of "Khamsa", Doctor of Philosophy in Philology Alimukhtar Mukhtarov "The Image of Nizami Ganjavi in ​​Azerbaijani Literature".

A theatrical performance was presented in front of the Mausoleum of the great poet Nizami Ganjavi. The premiere of the play "5 Doors" based on the libretto by Shahin Musaoglu and the music by Tamilla Akhadova was performed by actors of the Ganja State National Drama Theater under the direction of Honored Artist Hafiz Guliyev, which aroused great interest among the guests.

Note that Nizami Days will run until September 15.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

