Public and cultural figures pay tribute to Maestro Niyazi [PHOTOS]

August 20 marked the 112th anniversary of the birth of the renowned conductor and composer Niyazi Taghizade Hajibayov (1912–1984), Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

In commemoration of this significant occasion, an advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Jahangir Salimkhanov, along with staff members from the State Museum of Music Culture and the Niyazi House Museum, as well as prominent figures from the cultural community, convened at the Alley of Honor. They gathered to pay their respects by laying flowers at the resting place of the maestro.

The services of the outstanding musical figure in the development of the Azerbaijani musical culture were highlighted at the ceremony. It was stated that Niyazi is the national treasure of the Azerbaijani people and his name is always mentioned with great respect. He is a personality who has contributed to the development of the musical culture not only of Azerbaijan, but also of the entire Turkic world.

Emphasizing that the formation and development of the Azerbaijani conducting school is connected with Niyazi's name, the speakers pointed out that he started his conducting activity in the 30s of the last century. In 1935, for the first time, Niyazi transcribed the classic examples of Azerbaijani folk music - "Rast" and "Shur" - in 1946, he won the title of laureate of the review competition of young conductors, and in 1949 he wrote his most famous work - the symphonic mugam "Rast".

Niyazi has been awarded the titles of People's Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR, People's Artist of the USSR, Azerbaijan State Prize named after U. Hajibeyli, State Prize of the USSR, Hero of Socialist Labor, Nehru International Prize. He served as the artistic director and conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra.

The operas "Nargiz" by Muslim Magomayev, "Vatan" by Gara Garayev, "Seville" by Fikrat Amirov, as well as Gara Garayev's two ballets "Seven Beauties" and "The Path of Thunder", directed by the maestro on the stage of the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater, have achieved a huge success.

Niyazi, who was the artistic director and conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, also prepared the debut performance of Arif Malikov's ballet "The Legend of Love" at the Leningrad (St. Petersburg) Opera and Ballet Theater in 1961.

At the Ankara Opera and Ballet Theater, he led the operas "The Queen of Spades" by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and "Aida" by Giuseppe Verdi, and directed the first performance of Adnan Saygun's opera "Koroghlu" and the oratorio "Yunus Emre" at the Istanbul Opera and Ballet Theater.

It was noted that today Niyazi's name is associated with world-famous conductors and composers. His work serves as a genuine example for the new generation of musicians. Many more generations will benefit from Niyazi school.

