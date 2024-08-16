Book "Lachin-100 literary anthology" gone out of print

16 August 2024 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

The book "Lachin-100 literary anthology" has been published on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the city of Lachin (1924-2024), Azernews reports.

The anthology, which contains examples of works of poets, prose writers and ashiqs originally from Lachin, covers a period of 400 years.

The book was compiled and compiled by the poet Ilham Kahraman. So far, he has presented to the readers the books "Lachin folklore", "Lachin anecdotes", "Flower notebook" dedicated to Sarı Ashıg and "What happened" about the work of Ashıg Ali.

In addition to well-known classics such as Sarı Ashık and Mir Hamza Nigari, the book also includes examples of the works of artisans such as Amir Bey, Shair Mammadali, Gara Karim, Ashıg Ali (Suvatli), Ashıg Abbas, Ashıg Jafargulu, who are unknown to the literary world.

The anthology, which contains biographical information about each of the 98 authors, also contains a lot of historical information. In the book, which is presented as a word map of Lachin, a separate section is dedicated to the works of martyrs and veterans from Lachin.

The book, which contains examples of poetry and interesting prose in all weights, is intended for a wide readership.

