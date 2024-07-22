Composer Bahram Nasibov's legacy highlighted in Baku [PHOTOS]

22 July 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Conservatory has presented the "Capital of Culture" film-concert project, launched by the Promotion of the Bahram Nasibov Creativity Public Union with the financial support of the Agency for State Support to NGOs, Azernews reports.

The head of the project, chairman of the Bahram Nasibov Creativity Public Union, Adil Nasibov, who spoke at the event, gave detailed information about the project to the guests.

He said that the project is being implemented in order to contribute to the series of events that will be organised in the city of Shusha, which has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024, and in the country as a whole.

Adil Nasibov noted that since its establishment, the Bahram Nasibov's Creativity Public Union has implemented many projects, both with the financial assistance of the Agency for State Support to NGOs and with its internal resources.

"At the film-concert presented today, the Imam of Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha, Hasanli Mirabdullah, gave information about the destruction of mosques in Shusha during the 30-year occupation and the restoration process after the 44-Day Patriotic War. Abbasgulu Najafzade, a professor of Azerbaijan National Conservatory, musicologist and film-concert consultant, analyzed the songs played in the film-concert for the first time. Also, a special officer of the Internal Troops, a veteran of the Patriotic War, captain Vusal Hasanov, shared his views about the bravery of the Azerbaijani Army in the 44-Day Patriotic War, and Rauf Rahimov, a pharmacist-biologist and a breeder of citrus plants, shared his views on the harmony between man and nature," said A. Nasibov.

He expressed his gratitude to the Agency for State Support to NGOs for supporting the implementation of the project.

Rector of Azerbaijan National Conservatory, People's Artist, Professor Siyavush Karimi, stressed the big role of Bahram Nasibov in the history of Azerbaijani musical culture. He noted that the fact that Bahram Nasibov's art is loved by people today, and that his songs are memorised by languages, is proof of how talented the composer is. His songs will always be loved by artists.

The Rector thanked everyone who contributed to the "Capital of Culture" film-concert project.

The expert of the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, poet Akbar Goshaly, and the Doctor of Art Studies, consultant of the film-concert, Professor Abbasgulu Najafzade, spoke about the life and activities of the well-known composer.

Next, the audience was invited to watch the film-concert project "Capital of Culture". The film featured songs composed by Bahram Nasibov and performed by well-known singer and composer Elnur Nuri.

In the film-concert, the songs, interviewees, and staff were delivered to the audience in harmony with the texts and interviews. This introduces the audience to the topic audiovisually.

The creative team of the film concert is the head of the project, screenwriter, film editor-Adil Nasibov, film director Jasarat Huseynzade, cameraman-Elmir Mirzazade, consultant-Abbasgulu Najafzade, producer Vusal Ahmadov, and editor Shabnam Tofiggizi.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz