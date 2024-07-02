Third Baku Piano Festival ends with breathtaking show [PHOTOS]

2 July 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Third Baku International Piano Festival has come to an end with a breathtaking show, Azernews reports.

The last day of the Baku Piano Festival was remembered by the audience for the vibrant concert of Brazilian musicians and Sofia Alexandra Rufino Gracio (vocal), Luciano Vasconcelos da Silva (bass), and Isac Jamba (drums).

A bright evening of Brazilian samba with the participation of the Isac Jamba Group left no one indifferent.

Full of excitement and energy, the charismatic Brazilian performers ignited the audience from the first notes and kept the rhythm until the last beat of the drumstick.

The evening at the Rotunda Landmark summer venue was filled with sensual improvisations and the magical atmosphere of a musical festival.

For an encore, the director of the Baku Piano Festival, maestro Shahin Novrasli, joined the performance of the Brazilian artists and performed several of his jazz compositions with them.

The evening ended with a large-scale jam session of Brazilian artists with participants of the "We are the future" project.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only about the magical performances of virtuosos on the piano and keyboard instruments, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that inspires and enchants the most discerning music lovers and gives vivid emotions.

The founder and director of the Baku Piano Festival is a laureate of international competitions, a jazzman and pianist, and the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Shahin Novrasli.

Festival motto: May piano inspire you!

