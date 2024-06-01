Shusha hosts launch of International Children's Creativity festival

1 June 2024 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

The international festival of children's creativity entitled "Shusha is the pearl of culture of Turkic states" kicked off today in the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

The festival, organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Science and Education, gathered together schoolchildren from Turkic countries.

The concert program will feature the performances of 209 members of the artistic collectives of the Turkic states, who will showcase music and dance culture of their countries.

Well-known cultural and art figures, about 250 schoolchildren, and children of martyrs graced the festival.

The festival aims to further strengthen friendship, brotherhood and cooperation between children from Turkic-speaking countries, create conditions for children to decently represent the history and culture of their country, as well as promote the mesmerizing beauty of the city of Shusha.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz